ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-12-50-61-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(five, twelve, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
California utility begins another blackout amid fire fears
Lights went out across large portions of Northern California on Wednesday as the state's largest utility began its second massive blackout in two weeks and hinted that more outages could come this weekend due to the return of dangerous fire weather.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-6-7(one, six, seven)06-14-39-42-46(six, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $170,000Estimated jackpot: $93 million05-11-18-20-24(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $28,00005-12-50-61-69,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:05-12-50-61-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2(five, twelve, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball:…
National
NYPD officer fired in chokehold death sues to get job back
The officer who was fired in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner is suing the New York Police Department and the police commissioner to be reinstated.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:08-16-25-30-31(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…