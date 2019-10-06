ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
