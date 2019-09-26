ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
37-43-44-45-53, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
