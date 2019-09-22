ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-09-22-36-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(one, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
