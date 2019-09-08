ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-20-41-42-56, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-six; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
