ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
New Illinois law requires schools to teach about LGBT pioneers
Some say new law a step forward but too vague.
Nation
DA asks high court to address 'straight pride' parade spat
Boston's district attorney has asked Massachusetts' highest court to intervene in a dispute with a lower court judge over the arrest of counterprotesters during a "straight pride" parade in Boston over Labor Day weekend.
Variety
Asian shares rise amid optimism about Hong Kong, Brexit
Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday amid encouraging global developments, including British lawmakers seeking a less chaotic exit from the European Union and easing political tensions in Hong Kong.
National
Democratic candidates focus on climate change in town halls
Top Democratic presidential contenders talked tough Wednesday on cutting climate-damaging emissions from oil, gas and coal, turning their focus to global warming in a marathon evening of town halls that gave the candidates a chance to distinguish themselves on a topic of growing importance to their party's liberal base.
Nation
Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
The ground crunched under Greg Alem's feet on Wednesday as he walked over the ruins of his home, laid waste by Hurricane Dorian. He touched a splintered beam of wood and pointed to the fallen trees, overcome by memories.