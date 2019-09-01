ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, forty-one, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
