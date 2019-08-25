ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-12-20-21-47, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(five, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, forty-seven; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump 'order' on trade
President Donald Trump is threatening to use the emergency authority granted by a powerful but obscure federal law to make good on his tweeted "order" to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China amid a spiraling trade war between the two nations.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-0-1(two, zero, one)05-06-41-42-44, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5(five, six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:05-06-41-42-44, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5(five, six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four;…
Nation
Police: 7 adults shot at child's birthday party in Maryland
A Maryland police chief says seven adults were injured when shots were fired at a child's birthday party a few miles southeast of the nation's capital.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:05-12-20-21-47, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2(five, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, forty-seven; Powerball:…