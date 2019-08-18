ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-21-24-30-60, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, sixty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
