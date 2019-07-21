ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-26-36-64-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-six, thirty-six, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
