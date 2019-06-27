ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-05-16-22-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(one, five, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/