ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-06-11-14-66, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(three, six, eleven, fourteen, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/