ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-18-21-26-38, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-3-9(three, three, nine)15-26-30-32-43(fifteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, forty-three)Estimated jackpot: $110,000Estimated jackpot: $55 million02-14-20-21-26(two, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $25,00004-18-21-26-38,…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:02-18-19-20-35-39(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million