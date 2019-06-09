ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/