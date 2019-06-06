ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
17-23-28-34-38, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
