ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/