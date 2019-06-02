ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
