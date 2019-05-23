ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(seven, ten, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/