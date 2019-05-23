ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(seven, ten, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
NASA's first-of-kind tests look to manage drone in cities
NASA has launched the final stage of a four-year effort to develop a national traffic management system for drones, testing them in cities for the first time beyond the operator's line of sight.
Nation
Door-to-door checks after tornado damage in Missouri capital
A tornado tore apart buildings in Missouri's capital city as part of an overnight outbreak of severe weather across the state that left at least three people dead and dozens injured.
TV & Media
Judge orders file in Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed
A judge in Chicago ordered the file in Jussie Smollett's criminal case unsealed Thursday, saying the actor's actions did not appear to be those of someone seeking to maintain his privacy.
Nation
Police raid on reporter erupts into 1st Amendment debate
A battle between the press and police is playing out in politically liberal San Francisco after police raided a freelance reporter's home and office seeking to uncover the source of a leaked police report into the unexpected death of the city's former elected public defender.
National
Prosecutor to decide if police who shot kids can be charged
A prosecutor is reviewing an investigative report to determine if two police officers who shot into a truck injuring three children and a robbery suspect in southeast Oklahoma should face criminal charges.