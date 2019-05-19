ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-10-25-66-67, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 4
(two, ten, twenty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
