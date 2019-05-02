ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5
(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-six; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: five)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Under Trump change, Cuba business partners can now be sued
In 1958, José Ramón López's father owned Cuba's main airport, its national airline and three small hotels. All were taken in Cuba's socialist revolution.
Business
Asian stocks mixed as Fed steers clear of signaling rate cut
Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate intact and steered clear of suggesting that a cut was possible this year. Trading was light with markets in Japan and mainland China closed.
Nation
More parents likely to be charged in college admissions scandal
Charges against more parents in California being pursued by prosecutors.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-8-4(five, eight, four)02-06-19-29-34(two, six, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million07-09-33-46-47, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2(seven, nine, thirty-three, forty-six,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:07-09-33-46-47, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2(seven, nine, thirty-three, forty-six, forty-seven;…