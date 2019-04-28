ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-29-41-45-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, sixty-two; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
