ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-21-23-39-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/