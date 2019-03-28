ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
16-20-37-44-62, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(sixteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
