ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Home & Garden
Pritzker Prize, Irish-born architect Kevin Roche dies
The acclaimed Irish-born architect Kevin Roche has died, leaving his mark on world-class buildings from New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and the city's Museum of Jewish Heritage to airports in New York and Washington.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-9-2(four, nine, two)Estimated jackpot: $40 million09-20-22-23-31(nine, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $25,00001-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2(one, nineteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-03-12-13-24(two, three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:03-13-16-18-27-37(three, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $1 million