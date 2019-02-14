ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-08-14-24-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
