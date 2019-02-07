ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-13-28-38-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 5
(five, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
