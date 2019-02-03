ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-17-18-43-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 5
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
