ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-19-37-49-59, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(six, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Asian markets settle after rallying on US-China trade hopes
Asian markets were mostly lower Thursday as U.S. and Chinese officials wrapped up three days of talks in Beijing without significant breakthroughs.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:4-7-6(four, seven, six)06-11-13-25-30(six, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $205,000Estimated jackpot: $50 million04-05-06-20-31(four, five, six, twenty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $25,00006-19-37-49-59,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:06-19-37-49-59, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3(six, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball:…
National
Attorney general pick Barr expresses confidence in Mueller
The new chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that attorney general nominee William Barr has confidence in special counsel Robert Mueller and will let him complete his Russia investigation.
National
Muslim group sues to block 'No Boycott of Israel' measure
Maryland's ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel tramples on the First Amendment rights of a software engineer who advocates for Palestinians, a Muslim civil rights group claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.