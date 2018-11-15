ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-42-49-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5

(seven, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: five)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/