ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(eight, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/