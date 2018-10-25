ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-21-45-53-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(three, twenty-one, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Lawsuit accuses opera singer David Daniels of sexual assault
A lawsuit alleging sexual assault has been filed against opera singer David Daniels, who is also a University of Michigan professor.
Variety
MacDowell Colony to name library after James Baldwin
One of the country's top artist colonies is naming its library after James Baldwin.
National
Targeted by pipe bomb, CNN denounces White House's rhetoric
CNN's president on Wednesday denounced the White House for its "total and complete lack of understanding" of the consequences of attacks against the media after the cable news network's New York office and several prominent Democrats were sent pipe bombs.
Nation
Didn't win Mega Millions? $620M Powerball jackpot makes nice consolation prize
Never has the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history seemed so small.
Nation
The Latest: Boston takes 2-0 World Series lead with 4-2 win
The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.