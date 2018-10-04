ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

41-53-59-63-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/