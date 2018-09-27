ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-02-07-30-50, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 5
(one, two, seven, thirty, fifty; Powerball: eight; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $193 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Defense enters 4th day of testimony in police shooting trial
Lawyers for a white Chicago police officer who shot black teenager Laquan McDonald to death in 2014 are scheduled to call more witnesses as they defend him against murder and other charges.
National
2nd Texas inmate set for execution this week wants it halted
A Texas inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday evening has insisted he didn't fatally run over his girlfriend in a jealous rage more than 18 years ago.
Variety
In Minneapolis, leaders grapple with sudden homeless camp
When a disturbed woman pulled a knife on Denise Deer earlier this month, she quickly herded her children into their tent. A nearby man stepped in and the woman was arrested, and within minutes, 8-year-old Shilo and 4-year-old Koda were back outside sitting on a sidewalk, playing with a train set and gobbling treats delivered by volunteers.
National
High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically fended off new accusations of sexual misconduct ahead of a charged public Senate hearing that could determine whether Republicans can salvage his nomination and enshrine a high court conservative majority.
National
Will the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing be a where-were-you moment?
Could it be, years from now, that you will remember where you were and what you were doing when Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford came to Washington to relive their conflicting high school memories?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.