ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-15-50-59-60, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(six, fifteen, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
