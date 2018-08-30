ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
25-41-53-57-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Fans stream in for 2nd day of Aretha Franklin public viewing
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show.
National
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters a second day with a church service and a military salute before his casket departs his adopted state of Arizona for the U.S. Capitol.
Music
Franklin's casket moved from museum that hosted viewings
Aretha Franklin's body has been transported from a Detroit museum that hosted two days of public viewings of the Queen of Soul, the next step in a journey leading up to her funeral on Friday.
Nation
Victim's family calls ex-cop's 15-year sentence too short
Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.
Nation
U.S. now denying passports to Americans along Mexico border
It is becoming part of a broader interrogation into the citizenship of people who have lived, voted and worked in the United States for their entire lives.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.