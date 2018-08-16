ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-15-28-47-48, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Body of firefighter killed in California returns to Utah
The body of a Utah firefighter who died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history returned to his home state Wednesday.
National
Jury to begin deliberating in Manafort financial fraud trial
Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort.
National
Trump's list: Those who might lose their security clearance
President Donald Trump has acted on a threat to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, citing a constitutional responsibility to protect…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates his role in black job gains
President Donald Trump is taking unjustified credit for recent job gains by black Americans even as he defends himself against claims of racism.
National
Democratic governor faces tough re-election in Rhode Island
By the numbers, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo should be sitting pretty in her bid for a second term.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.