ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-21-30-43-63, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, thirty, forty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $223 million

