ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-54-56-61-64, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(twenty, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/