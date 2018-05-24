ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
20-54-56-61-64, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4
(twenty, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-0-3(five, zero, three)03-05-12-17-24(three, five, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $130,00007-11-24-41-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2(seven, eleven, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-two;…
