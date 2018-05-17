ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
17-19-21-22-51, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, fifty-one; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $280 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
