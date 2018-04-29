ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
20-22-28-45-50, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 5
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-five, fifty; Powerball: eight; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
