ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-10-12-17-23, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-6-1(three, six, one)15-24-25-45-46(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-five, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $130,00008-11-27-30-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2(eight, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-seven;…
