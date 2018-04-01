ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-24-52-55-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Michigan D faces toughest test yet with 'Nova for NCAA title
Michigan has shored up the deficiency that always held it back, becoming one of the nation's best defensive teams, not one of its worst. Out-shooting teams, no longer necessary.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:08-24-52-55-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3(eight, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball:…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:1-1-6(one, one, six)16-22-28-30-34, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
National
The Latest: Fiancee, kids of man shot by police attend rally
The Latest on protests over the police killing of an unarmed black man in Sacramento (all times local):
National
Rally seeks justice for black man shot by police in backyard
The family of Stephon Clark joined hundreds at a rally Saturday, urging California's capital city not to let his memory or calls for police reform fade nearly two weeks after the 22-year-old unarmed black man was killed by Sacramento officers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.