ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-04-18-29-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(three, four, eighteen, twenty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/