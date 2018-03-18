ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

22-57-59-60-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/