ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
22-57-59-60-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-6-6(eight, six, six)02-12-15-18-19, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3(two, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:02-12-15-18-19, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3(two, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen;…
Nation
The Latest: Police say all victims found in bridge collapse
The Latest on the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami (all times local):
Local
Aldridge's 39 points leads Spurs past Wolves, 117-101
LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a sluggish start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-101 on Saturday night.
National
The Latest: St Patrick's Day Parade has sunny, inclusive day
The Latest on New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade (all times local):
