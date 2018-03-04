ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-17-25-36-40, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
