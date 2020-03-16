MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
08-11-14-26-28
(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
