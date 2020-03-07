MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-15-17-18-23
(seven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
