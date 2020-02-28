MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
01-03-07-19-29
(one, three, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Variety
Northern California city struggles with coronavirus mystery
Residents of a Northern California community are at the epicenter of what officials are calling a turning point in the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, as investigators try to retrace the steps of a hospitalized patient they believe to be the first in the U.S. to be infected without traveling internationally or being in close contact with anyone who had it.
National
Asia stocks tumble on virus fears after Wall Street plunge
Asian stock markets plunged further Friday on spreading virus fears, deepening an global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years.Tokyo's…
National
Variety
New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to…
National
Feds seek 18 months for Virginia man with neo-Nazi ties
Prosecutors are seeking an 18-month sentence for an alleged neo-Nazi from northern Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to weapons violations.