MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
07-12-15-21-28
(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
1,100 former Justice Dept. lawyers press for Barr to step down
WASHINGTON – More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials called on Attorney General William Barr on Sunday to step down after…
National
Mississippi braces for flooding amid cresting river
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday amid predictions that a river running in the area around the state capital of Jackson could burst its banks and spark widespread flooding.
Variety
Another Mississippi inmate dies; no signs of injuries
A 42-year-old inmate has died in Mississippi, making him at least the 18th prisoner to die in the state's troubled prison system since late December, corrections officials said Sunday.
Nation
Floods put Mississippi capital in 'precarious situation'
With the waters in the Pearl River continuing to rise in and around Mississippi's capital city and more rain on the way this week, the governor warned residents that it would be days before flood waters start to recede.
Nation
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
One of the remaining USS Arizona crew members who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died.