MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
15-23-27-28-29
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Movies
At rain-soaked Oscars, 'Parasite' hopes to upset '1917'
The Oscars are here, already.
Nation
Gunman ambushes NYC police twice in 12 hours, spawns outrage
A gunman was taken into custody Sunday after he ambushed police officers in the Bronx twice in 12 hours, wounding two in attacks that brought outrage from officials who blamed the violence on an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.
Movies
The Latest: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar
The Latest on the 92nd Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre (all times local):
Variety
Dave McCoy, who gave skiers Mammoth Mountain, dies at 104
Dave McCoy, who transformed California's Mammoth Mountain from a remote Sierra peak into a downhill destination for skiers and snowboarders from around the world, has died at 104.
National
Buttigieg on defense as rivals aim to blunt his momentum
Pete Buttigieg spent Sunday on defense as his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors in an effort to blunt any momentum heading into Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.