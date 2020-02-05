MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
09-11-14-25-27
(nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Arizona man accused of threatening congressman Adam Schiff
A March 9 trial date has been set for an Arizona man accused of making a threatening phone call to California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff last year.
National
On eve of impeachment verdict, Trump tees up State of Union
Stepping before the nation in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump on Tuesday will extol the "Great American Comeback" as he delivers his State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.
National
Former Illinois legislator pleads innocent in bribery case
Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
TV & Media
Rape case to be dropped against doctor who was on reality TV
Prosecutors are dropping charges that a doctor who appeared on a reality TV show and his girlfriend raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed, an official said Tuesday.
National
California may pause student fitness tests due to bullying
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to pause physical education tests for students for three years due to concerns over bullying and the test discriminating against disabled and non-binary students. The move also comes after annual test results show a growing percentage of students scoring not healthy.